I lived on the Outer Banks for a summer in college.

A pair of wild stallions fighting over a harem of mares brought their rivalry to a yard in Carova Beach in the Outer Banks of North Carolina this week.

The horses come to blows after one of them swam across the canal to challenge the other. According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, the stallions have been fighting over the harem for three weeks.

“Serious business – this is not play or practice fighting. It’s also a great example of why it’s so important to be aware of your surroundings and always give the horses plenty of space.”

Bonus Clip — Stallion fight in Outer Banks from last summer





