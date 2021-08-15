https://thecovidblog.com/2021/08/12/georgia-clark-27-year-old-australian-reporter-hospitalized-with-pericarditis-10-days-after-pfizer-injection-encourages-others-to-still-get-the-injections/

August 12, 2021

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES — A 27-year-old Daily Telegraph reporter with no preexisting conditions is out of the hospital, but still displaying signs of psychological impairment.

Ms. Georgia Clark received her first dose of experimental Pfizer mRNA on July 2, according to her Twitter account. She posted a short video, along with a tweet saying “first step to freedom.”

Ms. Clark reported severe headaches and fatigue days after the first injection. She received the second dose on July 25. Ms. Clark not only basked in seeing a long line of people in front of her at the vaxx clinic, but again tied the experimental injections to freedom.

The rest of her tweets that day spoke of having a potential “vaccine party,” while also promoting the arrest of protesters against lockdowns and “vaccine” mandates.

She tweeted only twice from July 29 to August 10, before re-emerging yesterday. And now we know why.

A very strange 48 hours

Ms. Clark checked into the emergency room on August 4 after suffering from severe chest pains and a high fever. But doctors discharged her after brief observation. The pain and fever persisted for the next several days, leading her to check into Concord Repatriation General Hospital on August 9. Ms. Clark was diagnosed with pericarditis, or swelling of the protective sac (pericardium) around the heart. It is a known side effect from the Pfizer injections.

She posted a disturbing video from her hospital bed that displays a common psychological disposition among people who have received these injections and suffer severe adverse reactions. Ms. Clark said the pain is being managed with medication. She emphasized that her potentially-permanent heart issues as a result of Pfizer are “very rare.” Ms. Clark went further, saying “despite these side effects, I would get the vaccine again.” She said it’s a sacrifice for the greater good, and that it’s better than getting COVID-19.

Ms. Clark encouraged everyone to get the injections and “take the side effects on the chin.” She continued tweeting that day, apparently trying to convince herself that potentially-permanent heart problems are better than COVID-19 and that these side effects are “rare.” Ms. Clark was discharged yesterday, saying she would be “down and out” for a couple of days.

She was back on Twitter this morning (about 10 p.m. in Sydney), again, trying to convince herself that the pericarditis adverse effects are rare and that it’s better than COVID-19.

Incredible mind control

The term “Stockholm Syndrome” was born after the August 23, 1973 Sveriges Kreditbanken bank robbery in Stockholm, Sweden. It was a real-life drama played out on Swedish television live as it happened. Foreign news services also chronicled the events as they happened. The robbers, Jan-Erik Olsson and Clark Olofsson, held four bank employees hostage in a large vault. But he was “nice” to them, giving one hostage a jacket when she was cold and allowing all of them to call their families.

The hostages and robbers were all on a first-name basis. Hostage Kristin Enmark even volunteered to accompany the robbers in the getaway car so police wouldn’t try and harm them. All of the hostages felt that the police were a much bigger threat to their lives than the robbers. The robbers got desperate on Day 2 of the standoff and threatened to shoot the only male hostage, Sven Safstrom, in the leg to show the police they were serious. The other hostages thought it was a kind act to only threaten shooting him in the leg.

When the standoff ended on August 28, 1973 (five days later), the hostages shook hands, hugged and kissed the robbers. The hostages even forced the police to take the robbers first so they wouldn’t gun them down once the hostages were freed. All of the hostages frequently visited the robbers in prison. Olsson was finally released from prison in 2009 and penned his autobiography, entitled “Stockholm Syndrome.”

You can make a rational argument for the hostages’ psychological condition in Sweden. The robbers didn’t hurt them and were kind to them, considering the circumstances. All Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, et al. are doing to people is killing them slowly or quickly. It’s an insult to the hostages in Stockholm that day to use the term Stockholm Syndrome with 2021 vaxx zealots. Rant over.

Stay vigilant and protect your friends and loved ones.

