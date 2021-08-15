https://www.oann.com/afghan-president-ghani-says-he-left-country-in-order-to-avoid-bloodshed/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=afghan-president-ghani-says-he-left-country-in-order-to-avoid-bloodshed



August 15, 2021

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday he left the country in order to avoid bloodshed, as the Taliban entered the presidential palace in Kabul.

Ghani left in order to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of Kabul residents, he said in a Facebook post – his first comments since leaving the country.

He did not disclose details on his current location.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in New Delhi; Editing by Alison Williams)

