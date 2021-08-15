https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/08/afghani_allies_face_a_14step_us_visa_process_as_taliban_streams_into_kabul__while_illegals_at_border_face_none.html

Afghanis face 14-step U.S. visa process as Taliban streams into Kabul. Illegals at the border? Come on in – American Thinker

The precise criteria remain uncertain, and the State Department hasn’t said whether part-time and contract workers for U.S. organizations would be eligible. The prospective refugees would have to get themselves out of Afghanistan to a third country at their own expense, the State Department said.

Fourteen steps? For people they presumably already know and have already worked with? Translators, spies, interpreters, other people who’ve taken risks for us? The time is short, the monsters are circling, and like everyone else, the visa applicants probably believed the U.S. intelligece assessments that Kabul would fall in 90 days, not 72 hours (or less). The people who need to get out number by one report 80,000 people if families are included, and according to this report from Politico, there had been no U.S. planning for them, despite having several months to do it from the date that Biden announced the pullout.

With the hour late, it’s probably impossible to get everyone out now, and many have been told to get out on their own, but it’s still hard to understand why the U.S. can’t streamline this process, conduct some triage given the circumstances, and fly these applicants out, to Kuwait, or Qatar, or Guam (whose governor has said he would gladly take them), and sort their paperwork out there. NGOs are stepping up and saying they’ll pay for the flights and the keep of the refugees. But the visas? They’re powerless. The continuous reported answer from State department officials is there’s nothing we can do.

It’s madness. Politico notes that even a FLASH message from Joe Biden himself saying to let them in might not be enough. The Journal reports that there is some effort to get the ones out who are in the latter steps of the visa process, but it’s obviously not enough. Joe’s on vacation of course, but it seems insane that he hasn’t even tried.

The bigger irony, though, is that as these bona fide refugees are gummed up in visa paperwork, the southern border is seeing a surge of people with no serious asylum cases into the country, no questions asked. Some 50,000 of them have been let in without a court date, a paperwork nicety most ignore anyway. Others have been admitted with full-blown COVID, despite Title 42, which would normally force them back. None of them have ever done a thing for us, but they’re being let in without visas, without any paperwork, without even court dates, because they serve as useful political tools for Democrats.

But for Afghanis who helped us? Despite the fact that we know who they are? They get the full 14-point visa process as the capital falls to the enemy. It’s insane. The Taliban must be laughing. We owe these people some kind of way out, or good luck ever getting local collaborators the next time we ever have to hose some terrorist hellhole out. That road’s being closed off, too.

Image: Screen shot from video from CBS Weekend News, via YouTube

