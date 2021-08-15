https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/afghanistan-bidens-bay-pigs-says-former-defense-secretary-leon-panetta?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Leon Panetta, former Secretary of Defense under the Obama administration, said on Monday that the fall of Afghanistan is President Biden’s “Bay of Pigs.”

“In many ways, I think of John Kennedy and the Bay of Pigs, you know?” Panetta told CNN’s John King, Fox News reported. “It unfolded quickly and the president thought that everything would be fine and that was not the case. But President Kennedy took responsibility for what took place. I strongly recommend to President Biden that he take responsibility and admit the mistakes that were made.”

Panetta’s comment was made as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban over the weekend, with the Afghan president fleeing the country and U.S. forces scrambling to evacuate Americans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

