UPDATE

Kabul Airport Taking Fire — Shelter In Place Order

The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place.

U.S. citizens wanting assistance in departing the country should register for any option that might be identified to return to the United States, and must complete this Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in their group. Spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart. Please do so as soon as possible. You must complete this form even if you’ve previously submitted your information to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Do not call the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for details or updates about the flight. This form is the only way to communicate interest in flight options.

Image: Afghan Taliban fighters trample an American flag for the cameras after seizing control of the Bagram Air Base area north of the Afghan capital Kabul. pic.twitter.com/vRGt8JtZBe — Evan Kohlmann (@IntelTweet) August 15, 2021

Taliban take over Bagram Air Force Base.

Scenes from the British embassy in Kabul pic.twitter.com/0PvnbBKZev — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) August 15, 2021

U.S. Ambassador is now at Kabul airport, ready to depart.

New: The US ambassador and the American flag are now at the airport, @CBSDavidMartin reports on @FaceTheNation — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) August 15, 2021

Good bye 👋 Ghani

Now INSHAALLAH future of Afghanistan will be bright & secured.#Taliban#Afghanistan#Kabul pic.twitter.com/4ftoGhiays — Zabeeh Ullah Baloch (@ZabihBaloch) August 15, 2021

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaves the country for Tajikistan.

Taliban commander to CNN “It’s our belief that one day mujahideen will have victory, and Islamic law will come not to just Afghanistan, but all over the world. We are not in a hurry. We believe it will come one day. Jihad will not end until the last day.”

Taliban terrorists entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter and a government minister said power would be handed over to an interim administration.

A senior interior ministry official told Reuters the Taliban terrorists were coming “from all sides” into the capital but gave no further details. There were no reports of fighting. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group was in talks with the government for a peaceful surrender of Kabul.

“Taliban fighters are to be on standby on all entrances of Kabul until a peaceful and satisfactory transfer of power is agreed,” the statement said.

The entry into the capital caps a lightning advance by the Islamist terrorists, who were ousted from Kabul 20 years ago by the United States after the Sept. 11 attacks. The collapse of the Afghan government defense has stunned diplomats, just last week, a U.S. intelligence estimate said Kabul could hold out for at least three months.

Choppers at Embassy

U.S. officials said diplomats were being ferried by helicopters to the airport from its embassy in the fortified Wazir Akbar Khan district. More American troops were being sent to help in the evacuations after the Taliban’s surge brought the terrorist group to Kabul in a matter of days.

BREAKING: Afghan President Ghani has fled the country. “That’s it. It’s over,” U.S. official says — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 15, 2021

This video is devastating for Biden







