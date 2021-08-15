https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/15/ahoy-bill-kristols-thread-attempt-to-pretend-hes-actually-a-republican-by-scolding-biden-over-afghanistan-does-not-go-well/

Bill. Dude. You voted for this.

We get it. He needs to pretend he’s outraged over this mess in Afghanistan since his actions gave us the guy responsible but still … he had to know this wouldn’t go over well, at all.

1. Choosing to lose a war, and to relegate a country to a new dark age, is terrible. But doing very little to ensure that those who helped us, and those who counted on us, can reach safety before we leave, adds the dishonor of abandonment to the disgrace of defeat. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 15, 2021

Disgrace of defeat.

Bill.

Voted.

For.

This.

Guy.

Because orange man bad.

2. President Biden said today he is acting “to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel and other allied personnel and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance.” — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 15, 2021

Did Biden say that before or after he went on vacation for five days?

3. But anyone who has heard, directly or indirectly, from Afghans who have worked with us and helped us, who have stepped up at our encouragement–and who are all at grave risk–knows it is simply not true that we now have in place means for their “orderly and safe evacuation.” — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 15, 2021

Simply not true.

Gosh, you’d think Bill would have known Biden was a liar before the election but here we are.

4. One Afghan interpreter for our military about whom I just heard–for one of many examples–completed all the requirements for the SIV program. But he and his family are in Kabul, and he is being told that, as things now stand, he is very unlikely to get out. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 15, 2021

Great vote, Bill.

Aces.

5. Do we not have resources–primarily air power, one assumes–that could be brought to bear to halt the Taliban advance on Kabul, and enable us safely to evacuate our own and allied nationals, but also the tens of thousands of Afghans to whom we have a moral obligation? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 15, 2021

6. I understand the Biden Administration seems to have decided to accept defeat. But defeat with such dishonor? END — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 15, 2021

End.

Sure.

We like how he’s trying to pretend he had nothing to do with this, that he didn’t push for Biden, that he didn’t vote for Biden.

C’mon man!

You voted for this. You don’t get to cry now — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 15, 2021

YOUR guy, Billy. YOU wanted this. YOU helped cause this. YOU and your ilk intentionally put a doddering fool at the helm of the ship of state and crewed that ship with petulant children. Own it. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) August 15, 2021

Your guy, Bill

You voted for this. The Taliban is now the best armed Islamist group on the planet–thanks to your guy. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 15, 2021

You voted for, and encouraged other to vote for, this incompetent buffoon. — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) August 15, 2021

Enjoy what you voted for, you buffoon. You own every part of this. — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) August 15, 2021

You voted for him. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) August 15, 2021

END.

***

