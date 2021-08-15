https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/15/ahoy-bill-kristols-thread-attempt-to-pretend-hes-actually-a-republican-by-scolding-biden-over-afghanistan-does-not-go-well/

Bill. Dude. You voted for this.

We get it. He needs to pretend he’s outraged over this mess in Afghanistan since his actions gave us the guy responsible but still … he had to know this wouldn’t go over well, at all.

Disgrace of defeat.

Bill.

Voted.

For.

This.

Guy.

Because orange man bad.

Did Biden say that before or after he went on vacation for five days?

Simply not true.

Gosh, you’d think Bill would have known Biden was a liar before the election but here we are.

Great vote, Bill.

Aces.

End.

Sure.

We like how he’s trying to pretend he had nothing to do with this, that he didn’t push for Biden, that he didn’t vote for Biden.

C’mon man!

END.

***

