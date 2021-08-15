https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/08/america-full-circle-from-a-place-to-escape-religious-persecution-to-persecuting-you-for-your-faith

Ed shared the screenshot. The Department of Homeland Security has hijacked Jeff Foxworthy’s bit; if this… You Might Be A Redneck. But instead of redneck, they use the term terrorist. IF … you celebrate religious holidays …You might be a potential terrorist.

Sounds racist.

We won’t know until Ramadan rolls around because no one on the far-left is likely to bat an eye if the government (or its street tugs) harass people who celebrate Hannukah, Christmas, or Easter.

If you missed it, here’s the screenshot.

A nation founded at least in part on the idea of protecting religious liberty from the government’s abuses is using religion as a scarlet letter in the run-up to 9-11.

And as absurd as that sounds, if you honor the loss of lives on 9-11-2001, you are also red-flagged.

And it sounds absurd but this is no joke; it’s a trial balloon.

The next list could include anything including “objecting to lists issued by DHS branding people as terror threats for their faith” because even disinterested folks who have not yet realized the danger (we are in) might begin to suspect something has gone seriously wrong with the Democrat party and the Biden Administration.

And that may be the point.

The goal, remember, is a violent revolution—a complete upheaval of society regardless of cost.

If the left ends up on top at the end great, if not, they will have destroyed America, and that’s still a win for the Marxists.

All this vaccine mandate, passport, pandemic lockdown, debt-spending, open borders, election law mandates BS is just foreplay. Trigger pulling, peeve petting, poke, poke, poke.

Is it working?

