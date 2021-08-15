https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/15/because-of-course-kamala-harris-played-a-key-role-in-bidens-afghanistan-withdrawal-decision-so-all-is-well-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha/
If you needed further confirmation that Biden’s plan to withdraw from Afghanistan is a total sh*tshow, look no further than who was the last person in the room when he made his decision. Heck, she was super proud of this fact earlier this year:
Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed Sunday that she was the last person in the room before President Joe Biden made the decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.
Harris says she had key role in Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal decision https://t.co/KS3yhfMQm8
— Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) August 15, 2021
From Politico:
Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed Sunday that she was the last person in the room before President Joe Biden made the decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.
“I have seen him over and over again make decisions based exactly on what he believes is right,” Vice President Kamala Harris said of Biden.
In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union,” Harris was asked about being the last person in the room regarding major decisions, something that Biden has said is important to him in his working relationship with the vice president. Harris confirmed that was the case regarding the move to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11.
The decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan was announced earlier this month. American troops have been in Afghanistan since October 2001, when the U.S. invaded in response to the 9/11 attacks the previous month.
“This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage,” she said, regarding the decision. “He is someone, who I have seen over and over again, make decisions based on what he truly believes … is the right thing to do.”
Harris said that Biden “is acutely aware that it may not be politically popular, or advantageous for him personally; it’s really something to see.”
Because of course, she was.
In April she was bragging about this.
— Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) August 15, 2021
Does she realize what’s happening over there?
— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 15, 2021
Story is from April.
But it’s nice to see that when she runs for election in 2024, she’ll accept the blame.
— 𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔥’𝔰 𝔊𝔲𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔞 𝔓𝔦𝔤 4.0🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) August 15, 2021
“We did it Joe!” #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/SYvRkQJmB7
— DLass (@Wwlasss) August 15, 2021
— Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) August 15, 2021
So is this how we build back better in Afghanistan.
Asking for a friend.
