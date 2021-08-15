https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/15/beyond-parody-jen-psaki-will-reportedly-be-on-vacation-next-week/

According to Fox News, emails sent to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki “were returned with an automatic reply, stating that the voice of the White House will not be available next week” and that she’ll be out of the office from “August 15-August 22nd”:

“Amazing” is one word for it:

At this point, The Babylon Bee couldn’t write it up any better:

As for the president, there are no public events on his schedule as of right now:

Biden’s public schedule for tomorrow ––> pic.twitter.com/sBimKVp9RY — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 16, 2021

