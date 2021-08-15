https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/president-biden-delivers-remarks-afghanistan?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden acknowledged Monday the collapse of Afghanistan occurred “more quickly” than his administration anticipated.

“Truth is, this unfolded more quickly than we anticipated,” Biden said in a national TV address to Americans from the White House.

Over the weekend, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan as the Afghan president fled the country and the U.S. military is scrambling to quickly evacuate Americans.

Biden said on Monday that his national security team is closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and is moving quickly to execute plans already put in place, including contingency plans regarding the rapid collapse that is currently happening.

The mission in Afghanistan was counterterrorism, not counterinsurgency or nation building, Biden said, adding that the terror threat is broader than Afghanistan.

U.S. forces in Afghanistan decreased from 15,500 to 2,500 under the Trump administration, when the Taliban was at its strongest military since 2001, Biden said.

He added that he could only either follow through with Trump’s May 1 deadline to evacuate or he could go back fighting the Taliban in the spring fighting season.

If Afghan forces can’t resist Taliban now, there’s no chance they would down the road or that U.S. forces would help, Biden said.

China and Russia “would love nothing more” than for U.S. to stay in Afghanistan indefinitely.

There was a failure of Afghan leaders to unite. Afghan president insisted his forces would fight, but they were clearly wrong, said Biden.

Biden asked how many more generations of Americans should continue to be sent to Afghanistan to fight their civil war.

He added that he won’t continue the mistakes of the past, doubling down on a civil war in a foreign country.

Developing…

