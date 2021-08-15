https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-admin-ordered-american-flags-destroyed-us-embassy-kabul/

The Biden administration ordered the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to destroy all American flags before they depart.

An internal memo obtained by the Washington Post, titled “Emergency Destruction Services at the Garrison,” was directed to “All American Personnel.”

The memo instructed staff to destroy classified documents and equipment as well as dispose of “American flags… which could be misused in propaganda efforts” using incinerators, disintegrators and “burn bins.”

The Kabul embassy staff have begun destroying classified documents and equipment. An internal memo called for the disposal of “American flags … which could be misused in propaganda efforts,” https://t.co/1SwiDgiKRB pic.twitter.com/pagdUAKxYr — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) August 13, 2021

TRENDING: Biden Blames Trump For Taliban’s Rapid Gains in Afghanistan – Trump Responds: ‘Failure Through Weakness’

The staff was also told to dispose of all items with embassy or agency logos.

Multiple columns of smoke over US embassy Kabul. Staff burning sensitive documents on the way out. Blackhawks and Chinooks doing the rounds between the embassy and the airport. Taliban taking the surrounding areas to tighten the siege. #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/OmTfd7DyXr — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) August 15, 2021

“Meanwhile, Diplomatic Security is preparing for a crisis, calling on volunteers with ‘High Threat, High Risk’ experience for ’24/7 operations supporting U.S. Embassy Kabul,’ per an internal memo I obtained. The subject line: ‘Afghanistan Task Force Volunteers Needed Immediately,’” Washington Post reporter John Hudson tweeted.

Meanwhile, Diplomatic Security is preparing for a crisis, calling on volunteers with “High Threat, High Risk” experience for “24/7 operations supporting U.S. Embassy Kabul,” per an internal memo I obtained. The subject line: “Afghanistan Task Force Volunteers Needed Immediately” pic.twitter.com/eWAJ4jem7H — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) August 13, 2021

Biden has ordered an additional 5,000 U.S. troops to head to Afghanistan as the chaos unfolds.

Witnesses say people, not Taliban, rushing police in two Kabul districts and stealing their weapons. A sign of how completely the security forces have collapsed — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

The Taliban had entered Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, “from all sides,” according to reports, and was awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of power as of Sunday morning.

36 days ago, President Biden told the American people that the Taliban would not take over #Afghanistan after he ordered the removal of U.S. troops. pic.twitter.com/FiG5pWsyey — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) August 13, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

