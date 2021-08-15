https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-admin-ordered-american-flags-destroyed-us-embassy-kabul/

The Biden administration ordered the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to destroy all American flags before they depart.

An internal memo obtained by the Washington Post, titled “Emergency Destruction Services at the Garrison,” was directed to “All American Personnel.”

The memo instructed staff to destroy classified documents and equipment as well as dispose of “American flags… which could be misused in propaganda efforts” using incinerators, disintegrators and “burn bins.”

The staff was also told to dispose of all items with embassy or agency logos.

“Meanwhile, Diplomatic Security is preparing for a crisis, calling on volunteers with ‘High Threat, High Risk’ experience for ’24/7 operations supporting U.S. Embassy Kabul,’ per an internal memo I obtained. The subject line: ‘Afghanistan Task Force Volunteers Needed Immediately,’” Washington Post reporter John Hudson tweeted.

Biden has ordered an additional 5,000 U.S. troops to head to Afghanistan as the chaos unfolds.

The Taliban had entered Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, “from all sides,” according to reports, and was awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of power as of Sunday morning.

