https://noqreport.com/2021/08/15/biden-demonstrates-zero-leadership-as-staff-explores-ways-to-spin-the-worst-foreign-policy-disaster-in-modern-history/

Let’s not pretend Joe Biden was ushered off to Camp David in a coincidental move that totally wasn’t timed perfectly with the fall of Afghanistan. The White House saw the writing on the wall that the Taliban was advancing faster than they anticipated, so they hid their greatest liability, the so-called “President of the United States.”

They had the gall to post a picture of him in deep thoughts while in hiding, as if anyone actually believes he’s contemplating what to do next about this debacle. He’s contemplating ice cream right about now as his staff informs him they’re going to handle things for him. This type of incident is far too complex to rely on Joe Biden’s failing mental acuity.

This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2021

When will Biden address the nation and the world about the humanitarian crisis developing in the Middle East? The White House told CNN he’ll come out of his hole “in the next few days.” According to The Gateway Pundit:

CNN: ‘Joe Biden is expected to address the nation in the next FEW DAYS about the crisis in Afghanistan, according to a senior administration official.’

Biden is currently hiding out at Camp David, the presidential retreat in western Maryland as Afghanistan falls to the Taliban. Taliban leaders, including terrorists who spent time at Gitmo have taken over the presidential palace in Kabul.

American citizens stuck in Afghanistan are being told to “shelter in place.” Earlier Sunday the White House comms team tweeted a photo of Joe Biden wearing a polo shirt and sitting alone in a room.

Joe Biden won’t be addressing the nation for days because of his severe cognitive decline. CNN was even stunned that Joe Biden is hiding.

“There are many who are asking, ‘where’s the president?’” a CNN anchor said.

“There are no indications that President Biden is going to address the nation,” another CNN reporter said.

Joe Biden is supposed to be the leader of the free world. He sits in the office with more power than any human on the planet. Well, technically he’s not sitting in the Oval Office. He’s on vacation. He’s hiding.

Meanwhile, the debacle the United States created with the initial invasion of Afghanistan and perpetuated through two decades of failed attempts to tame the nation is turning into the worst possible scenario for the people in the region. As you are reading this, women and girls who were safe a month ago are being raped and prepared to become sex slaves. Free men are deciding whether to accept their new normal or die.

Afghanistan today is far worse off than it was before America intervened. But let’s set aside our foreign policy mistakes of the past for now. Today’s situation cannot be blamed on George W. Bush, Barack Obama, or Donald Trump. There were many mistakes made, but none of the three made the cataclysmic mistakes the Biden regime has made in the last two months.

Lest we forget, their priority in Afghanistan just two months ago was LGBTQI stuff:

The Biden Regime’s priorities in Afghanistan prior to handing the nation to the Taliban… https://t.co/oHOnu2n2gV — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 15, 2021

We could have pulled out properly. We should have. It was clear our presence there was not helping, but there was a better path to secure Afghanistan than to yank us out cold. One does not pull out a knife immediately after being stabbed for fear the damage upon exit could be worse than the original wound. That’s what’s happening in Afghanistan today and millions are suffering as a result.

But with these mistakes comes a reckoning at the White House, one that they’re desperately trying to avoid. They’re busy on the phone right now begging for positive coverage, offering alternative spins to the mess. They’re dangling carrots that mostly point the finger at Donald Trump, but even our Democrat-friendly, Trump-hating press is finding it hard to spin this in any way that doesn’t make the Biden regime look completely responsible.

Leftist shill Jake Tapper from CNN had some thoughts. According to Red State:

We rarely get the opportunity to credit CNN with committing journalism. But, CNN’s Jake Tapper did do a little journalism today in his interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He asked Blinken the ‘Saigon‘ question.

Jake Tapper to Blinken: “President Biden is intent on avoiding a Saigon moment… but with this troop surge to air lift Americans out of Afghanistan, aren’t we already in the midst of a Saigon moment?” pic.twitter.com/SRmb6j4N4e — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 15, 2021

Tapper asks, “President Biden is intent on avoiding a Saigon moment. That, of course, is a reference to the hasty and humiliating U.S. evacuation from Vietnam. But with this troop surge to air lift Americans out of Afghanistan, aren’t we already in the midst of a Saigon moment?”

Blinken’s response is delusional. “No, we’re not,” he insisted, despite the fact it’s already happened.

“This is not Saigon. We went to Afghanistan twenty years ago, with one mission. And that was to deal with the folks who attacked us on 9/11. And we’ve succeeded in that mission. The objective that we set – bringing those who attacked us to justice, making sure that they couldn’t attack us again from Afghanistan – we’ve succeeded in that mission.”

He said they guaranteed that al-Qaeda wouldn’t be able to attack us again from there — then went on to claim that continuing to stay there wasn’t in the country’s national interest.

What? How do you think you’ve ensured that they wouldn’t attack us from Afghanistan in the future? Indeed, as we noted earlier in reporting on Liz Cheney’s remarks, that’s the one thing that the Biden bunch has in fact not ensured — that Al Qaeda or other Islamic terrorists won’t be able to safely attack us from there — because now there will be a completely-controlled Islamic state in Afghanistan. If Blinken doesn’t understand that at this point, that’s a serious reality failure. He apparently missed the DHS advisory that speaks about a resurgent al-Qaeda as well.

Americans have been torn for months about whether this regime has what it takes to lead the nation. They have failed miserably at every turn when it comes to Pandemic Panic Theater. Not only did they fail to convince as many people as they’d hoped to inject themselves with experimental drugs, but they’ve also turned a large chunk of the nation against them by promoting draconian mandates.

Critical Race Theory. Open floodgates at our open borders. Disastrous economic moves that portend a coming collapse. All of these and many other issues had America divided between those who saw the truth and demanded the Biden regime change their ways and those who have tried for months to pretend the White House was doing things right when they knew they weren’t.

Most of that division can be tossed out the door today. Even Democrats are starting to doubt that Joe Biden knows what he’s doing. That’s not to say they wish Trump was still in office, but perhaps they’re wishing the DNC hadn’t ganged up on Bernie Sanders during primary season. Maybe they’re wishing Michael Bloomberg wasn’t so abysmal at debating. This isn’t the strong leadership they thought they were getting. This is Joe Biden.

Many Democrats learned today what most Republicans have known for a while: Joe Biden is not a leader. He’s a creepy guy with fading mental capacities who likes to sniff kids and thought last month that everything was going to be hunky-dory in Afghanistan. He’s a coward who goes into hiding more often than his degenerate son.

When the nation and the world needed a strong leader more than any time in recent history, we got Joe Biden instead. As usual, he has called a lid, this time on the nation of Afghanistan.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

