“The history books are going to remember that it was Joe Biden who surrendered to the Taliban.”- Rep. Guy Reschenthaler

Joe Biden claimed that it couldn’t happen. They were incapable. According to Biden, the Taliban would never pose such a threat to our embassy in Afghanistan that American personnel would have to be lifted off the roof in a rescue effort.

Today Joe’s impossibility was the reality.

Breitbart reports, Helicopters busily rescued personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, just weeks after President Joe Biden promised that there was “no circumstance” in which that spectacle, remembered from Vietnam, would recur.

Breitbart provided this excerpt from a news conference Biden held in July in regards to the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Mr. President, some Vietnamese veterans see echoes of their experience in this withdrawal in Afghanistan. Do you see any parallels between this withdrawal and what happened in Vietnam, with some people feeling — Biden (interupting): None whatsoever. Zero. What you had is — you had entire brigades breaking through the gates of our embassy — six, if I’m not mistaken. The Taliban is not the south — the North Vietnamese army. They’re not — they’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy in the — of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable.

This may become the most infamous — and devastating — press conference ever held by an American President.

One after another, Chinooks and Black Hawks helicopters at the U.S. Embassy ferried American and Western diplomats and civilians to the military side of the Kaul airport.

After 20-years of war, the insurgent movement has undone in just one week, much of what the U.S. sought to accomplish in Afghanistan.

The New York Post reports: Biden on Thursday sent 3,000 US troops to Kabul to evacuate embassy workers as the Taliban seized Herat and Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second- and third-largest cities — but he hasn’t commented publicly on the crisis since Tuesday. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Friday that Biden “must immediately focus all efforts on making sure there is a plan to safely extract all American service members and civilians still remaining in Afghanistan.” “He also owes the American public an answer on what he plans to do to make sure the region doesn’t turn into a breeding ground for more violent extremism that will lead to large-scale global attacks of terrorism,” McCarthy said. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) told The Post, “this strategy of putting your head in the sand and not taking questions is a way to not get associated with his military debacle.” “I don’t think it’s gonna work,” he said. “I don’t think that hiding from cameras is a way for him to not have the fall of Kabul and the fall of Afghanistan tattooed on his political legacy. “ Reschenthaler, an Iraq War veteran, said “the history books are going to remember that it was Joe Biden who surrendered to the Taliban.”

Joe and Jill Biden took off on Friday for a weekend retreat to Camp David, while Afghanistan turns into a dumpster fire.

Chad Gilmartin, a top aide to Rep. McCarthy asked “Will President Biden find time during his long weekend vacation to comment on his decision to send 3,000 troops to help evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan?”

President Trump, who laid out his own plan for troop withdrawal, said, “I personally had discussions with top Taliban leaders whereby they understood what they are doing now would not have been acceptable.” Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Thursday, that he was in the room when Trump pointedly informed a top Taliban negotiator that “your village” was at risk of retribution if Americans were harmed. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday, “President Biden’s decisions have us hurtling toward an even worse sequel to the humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975.” He added, “President Biden should immediately commit to providing more support to Afghan forces, starting with close air support beyond August 31st. Without it, al Qaeda and the Taliban may celebrate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by burning down our embassy in Kabul.” Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told The Post that “at this point, it’s too late to reverse the catastrophe that he’s created.”

Less than 24 hours pic.twitter.com/FdBb4DM0IA — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 15, 2021

Jack Posobiec tweets, “We did it, Joe”!

An embarrassing tweet from June illustrates how quickly America deteriorates under Democrat control as they fly the LGBTQ flag over our embassy in Afghanistan. Priorities.

The month of June is recognized as (LGBTI) Pride Month. The United States respects the dignity & equality of LGBTI people & celebrates their contributions to the society. We remain committed to supporting civil rights of minorities, including LGBTI persons. #Pride2021 #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/qgKPQAPaOY — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) June 2, 2021

