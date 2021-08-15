https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/breaking-jen-psaki-taking-next-week-off-amid-afghanistan-fiasco/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking the next week off work amid the crisis in Afghanistan.

Joe Biden, who is on vacation, has still not addressed the public about the foreign policy nightmare underway in Kabul.

Where is Joe Biden? — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 15, 2021

Questions sent to Psaki are being met with an autoreply saying that she will be out of the office through August 22.

TRENDING: White House Posts Photo of Feeble Joe Biden Sitting Alone as Afghanistan Falls to Taliban – Outs Doha Station, CIA

“I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd,” the auto reply email being sent to reporters reads.

To confirm Fox reporting – We asked Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki for comment about Afghanistan. Here the actual automated response: “I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd.” pic.twitter.com/PCi8gDqhwL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 16, 2021

Apparently, the ultra-progressive press secretary has opted to throw Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who is black, to the wolves for the week instead.

Afghanistan’s new de facto leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar issued a victory message to his fellow Taliban on the declaration of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” on Sunday.

Mullah Baradar’s statement was given from the presidential palace in Kabul.

“We have achieved an unexpected victory,” he said. “Now is the time to test, to show how we serve our people and ensure their future in the best possible way.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

