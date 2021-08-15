https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-thousands-run-at-kabul-airfield-amid-gunfire-horrifying-scenes-unfolding-on-ground

Thousands of people were seen running for planes in countless videos posted to social media at the airport in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, as the Taliban takes control of the country.

Some of the videos were posted late on Sunday night and during the early morning hours on Monday local Afghanistan time.

“Witnesses at the civilian domestic terminal said they had heard occasional gunshots and said thousands of people had crammed into the terminal and filled the parking lots, desperately seeking flights out,” The New York Times reported. “Late Sunday, the State and Defense Departments issued a statement saying the U.S. was working to secure control of the airport and to speed up the evacuation using civilian and military flights.”

WATCH:

Another Saigon moment: chaotic scenes at Kabul International Airport. No security. None. pic.twitter.com/6BuXqBTHWk — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 15, 2021

Thousands of frantic Afghans rush to Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul in an effort to escape the Taliban, amid sounds of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/pb1J8Z5BZw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 15, 2021

Other videos, posted on Monday morning, showed thousands of people running toward the airfield as machine gun fire was heard in the background.

WATCH:

Another day begins in Kabul, a sea of people rushing into the Kabul airport terminal. #AFG pic.twitter.com/UekpGJ2MWd — Jawad Sukhanyar (@JawadSukhanyar) August 16, 2021

The Department of Defense (DOD) released a joint statement with the Department of State late on Sunday, saying that they were working to secure the airport.

The statement said:

At present we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights. Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control. Tomorrow and over the coming days, we will be transferring out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the U.S. mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals. And we will accelerate the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant Visas, nearly 2,000 of whom have already arrived in the United States over the past two weeks. For all categories, Afghans who have cleared security screening will continue to be transferred directly to the United States. And we will find additional locations for those yet to be screened.

Finally — something on the record from the Pentagon: pic.twitter.com/23Z0Ey2rMi — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) August 15, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

