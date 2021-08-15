https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-timeline-accelerates-of-how-fast-terrorists-will-reconstitute-in-afghanistan-u-s-says

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who has been widely criticized for being woke, told U.S. Senators on Sunday that the timeline of how fast terrorist groups will regroup in Afghanistan has accelerated because of what is happening in the country following the disastrous pullout from Democrat President Joe Biden.

“On a Sunday phone call between top Biden officials and senators from both parties, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Milley whether, in light of recent events, they will revise an assessment to Congress in June of a “medium” risk of terrorist groups reconstituting in Afghanistan within two years,” Axios reported. “Milley responded ‘yes’ — that he would have to assume that that timeline would get moved up and that he would be happy to brief senators in a classified setting.”

Senators on the call told Axios that the two main takeaways that they got from the phone call were that the U.S. was going to “leave tens of thousands of people behind” and that “the timeline in terms of threats has accelerated.”

My source sent me this video of all the Taliban prisoners being released … this is #BidensAfghanistan Terrorists that many of our troops and Afghan troops captured free to start terror training camps again pic.twitter.com/XX4L7noBC5 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 15, 2021

“The Taliban claims it overran Bagram Air Base and freed prisoners,” Bill Roggio, Senior Fellow and Editor of the Long War Journal, tweeted. “Many high value detainees were located there, including members of Al Qaeda. This will reverberate for years to come.”

The Taliban claims it overran Bagram Air Base and freed prisoners. Many high value detainees were located there, including members of Al Qaeda. This will reverberate for years to come. https://t.co/yt3eG0uZNk — Bill Roggio (@billroggio) August 15, 2021

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

