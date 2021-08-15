https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-u-s-ambassador-evacuated-from-embassy-reports-of-the-airport-taking-fire-u-s-says

The U.S. Military rushed to evacuate the acting U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan on Sunday as U.S. officials warned Americans to shelter in place while the airport in Kabul was reportedly under fire.

“U.S. military evacuates acting U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan from embassy to Kabul airport,” Associated Press reporter Matt Lee reported.

A security alert posted by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul stated that the “security situation in Kabul is changing quickly and the situation at the airport is deteriorating rapidly.”

“There are reports of the airport taking fire and we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place,” the embassy added. “The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan has suspended consular operations effective immediately. Do not come to the Embassy or airport at this time.”

Photos emerged showing a plume of smoke coming out of the U.S. Embassy as officials rushed to destroy everything they could before it had the opportunity to fall into the possession of the Taliban.

Smoke rises next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. The Embassy instructed all U.S. personnel to destroy items like documents and electronic devices to “reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property,” per an internal notice obtained by @ABC News. https://t.co/oc5pIO5pbj pic.twitter.com/ltYhfqb3CB — ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2021

The Associated Press reported that the Taliban indicated on Sunday afternoon that they were preparing to to soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul.

