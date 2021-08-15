https://thecovidblog.com/2021/08/12/louise-harrison-brunei-woman-suffers-convulsions-partial-paralysis-after-second-astrazeneca-injection-doctors-say-its-hormonal-issues/

August 12, 2021

PANAGA, BRUNEI — A British woman living in Brunei is having major regrets after continual and debilitating adverse reactions to experimental injections.

Mrs. Louise Harrison received her first dose of the AstraZeneca viral vector DNA injection in late May, according to her testimonial on Facebook. Just 12 hours later, she suffered from severe migraines, fatigue and convulsions in her arms and legs. But she viewed all of this as normal side effects.

She received the second dose of AstraZeneca on July 17. Things quickly spiraled out of control from there. The headaches and fatigue returned immediately, followed by bouts of vomiting on July 20. She suffered what she called a “burning sensation” from her groin to throat on July 24. That was followed by the dreaded “pins and needles” in her arms and legs. That is one of the primary symptoms of Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Mrs. Harrison tried using her phone to call her husband, but discovered she was partially paralyzed and could not dial. The convulsions returned, followed by severe chest pain. She may have only been saved because her husband, a paramedic, came home and saw her in the dire condition. He carried her to the car and drove to the hospital.

Road to recovery uncertain

Mrs. Harrison’s blood pressure was 195/120, with a resting heart rate of 140. An electrocardiogram (ECG) concluded that she did not suffer a heart attack. Doctors observed her for a total of three hours before discharging her with blood pressure medication.

Three days later, July 27, the severe pain in her chest got worse. It spread to her shoulders and jaw, followed by pressure in her ears. Mrs. Harrison returned to the hospital with a blood pressure of 180/117. Doctors increased her blood pressure medication dosage and referred her to a heart specialist. The cardiologist performed a stress test on her heart.

A CT scan was also done. But just like the diagnosis at the other hospital, it was determined that there was nothing wrong with Mrs. Harrison’s heart. The cardiologist referred her to a gynecologist because he determined that all the problems might be hormone-related.

Mrs. Harrison lost her composure, and starting crying in the cardiologist office. She told him, “all I know is two weeks ago I was fine until I let someone stick a needle in my arm.”

But apparently all the doctors she’s seen thus far refuse to acknowledge the AstraZeneca injection. She also said a D-Dimer test came back negative. Mrs. Harrison agreed when one commenter said that receiving the experimental injections is the equivalent to Russian roulette.

The good news is that Mrs. Harrison wants people to know that this could happen to them if they receive one of the experimental injections. She stressed that her experience should help people make informed choices.

Unfortunately Mrs. Harrison is learning we already knew. Doctors cannot and will not help you once you experience adverse reactions to the experimental injections, no matter what corner of the globe you live.

Brunei had no COVID for 15 months until vaccines

Brunei is an absolute monarchy ruled by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. He has held that position since 1967 when he succeeded his father, Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III, on the throne. More than 80% of the country identifies as Muslim. The country was occupied by the British until treaties were signed in 1971 and 1979. Brunei is an oil-rich country, producing over 127,000 barrels per day. It also has 1.1 billion barrels of oil in reserves, according to The Oil and Gas Journal.

All of the big four experimental injections (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J), along with the China-made Sinopharm injections, are used in Brunei. The country requires all citizens and residents traveling outside the country to receive the injections. Anyone arriving in the country must self-isolate for a given period of time. Brunei had ZERO new COVID-19 cases for 15 straight months, from May 6, 2020 until this past Monday, August 9. The health ministry reported 42 new cases on August 9, and implemented a partial lockdown.

Brunei has a very low vaccination rate, with only 9.6% of its 433,000 residents being “fully-vaccinated.”

In other words, the country had no COVID-19 at all for 15 months until vaccination rates started increasing. There are examples like this everywhere, proving that these injections are causing the so-called “Delta” and other variants. But the propaganda remains unchanged in the monopolized mainstream media and big tech machines.

All we can do is continue reporting the truth. Stay vigilant and protect your friends and loved ones.

