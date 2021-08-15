https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61192bf0bbafd42ff5899354
The UK is taking seriously the events in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has just entered Kabul, with PM Boris Johnson assembling an urgent COBRA meeting and asking the parliament to come out of recess…
A former employee of Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly “ready and willing” to testify against Prince Andrew in a sexual assault lawsuit brought on by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Steve Scully, who was employ…
Officials have raised the death toll from a devastating earthquake in Haiti to 724 people, with thousands more injured. Reeling from the quake, the Caribbean country is now bracing itself for a tropic…
“This is going very steeply upward with no signs of having peaked out,” Collins said on “Fox News Sunday.”…