https://www.toddstarnes.com/opinion/wow-check-out-this-massive-crowd-of-patriots-that-gathered-on-the-lawn-of-the-nyc-mayors-mansion/

Aug 15, 2021

WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

A massive crowd turned out Sunday at the mayor’s mansion to protest New York City’s vaccine mandate. Starting tomorrow citizens will not be able to enter restaurants, bars or entertainment venues unless they can show vaccine papers. Watch below! And click here to follow Todd on Facebook.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...