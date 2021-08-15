https://www.toddstarnes.com/opinion/wow-check-out-this-massive-crowd-of-patriots-that-gathered-on-the-lawn-of-the-nyc-mayors-mansion/

A massive crowd turned out Sunday at the mayor’s mansion to protest New York City’s vaccine mandate. Starting tomorrow citizens will not be able to enter restaurants, bars or entertainment venues unless they can show vaccine papers. Watch below! And click here to follow Todd on Facebook.

Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani & candidate for Governor of New York, leads the crowd in the national anthem at the conclusion of today’s protest against the NYC vaccine mandate #NewYork #NYC pic.twitter.com/IXxkbThZ8P — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 15, 2021

“USA!” chants from the crowd gathered outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, protesting against the city’s vaccine pass #NYC #VaccinePassport #NewYork pic.twitter.com/AGtkbgey5S — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 15, 2021

Crowd of hundreds outside the NYC Mayor’s mansion, protesting against the city’s vaccine mandate that is set to go into effect tomorrow for entering gyms, indoor restaurants, and entertainment venues #NYC #VaccinePassport #NewYork pic.twitter.com/6SvORyz1ux — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 15, 2021

