https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611a4530bbafd42ff589a6e7
The Taliban has started rounding up weapons belonging to civilians and those in the security profession, as the militant group firms up its control over the Afghan capital and thousands flee….
New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday that seven people had died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. It is the highest number of related deaths in the region since the pandemic…
Malaysia’s prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, resigned on Monday, alongside his entire cabinet, as allies withdrew their support for his administration amid economic turmoil and a deadly wave of Covid….
Known for its coastlines, mountains and the state that was “first in flight,” North Carolina has also developed a more dubious reputation recently: as a regional destination for adults who want to mar…