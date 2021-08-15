https://www.oann.com/deep-concern-over-afghanistans-future-violence-must-end-uks-raab/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=deep-concern-over-afghanistans-future-violence-must-end-uks-raab



FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

August 15, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday said he was deeply concerned about the future of Afghanistan and called on the Taliban insurgents to end violence as they entered the capital city Kabul.

“Shared my deep concerns about the future for Afghanistan with FM Qureshi,” Raab wrote on Twitter, referring to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“Agreed it is critical that the international community is united in telling the Taliban that the violence must end and human rights must be protected.”

Raab is “personally overseeing” the Foreign Office response and will be returning to Britain on Sunday, a spokesperson said in a statement.

He had been on holiday abroad, according to the Daily Mail and the Times newspapers.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Alison Williams)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

