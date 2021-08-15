https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-fires-back-biden-afghanistan-blame

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden in a statement late Saturday as the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, blaming the disaster on Biden’s “weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence.”

Trump’s statement came hours after Biden placed blame on Trump for the Taliban’s rapid success.

What did Biden say?

Biden attempted to deflect blame for the imminent fall of Afghanistan onto Trump in a statement late Saturday.

“When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor—which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019—that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on U.S. Forces,” Biden said in a statement. “Shortly before he left office, he also drew U.S. Forces down to a bare minimum of 2,500.”

“Therefore, when I became President, I faced a choice—follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our Forces and our allies’ Forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country’s civil conflict,” Biden continued.

How did Trump respond?

Trump responded several hours later, blasting Biden for a “complete failure.”

In a statement, Trump said:

Joe Biden gets it wrong every time on foreign policy, and many other issues. Everyone knew he couldn’t handle the pressure. Even Obama’s Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, said as much. He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him — a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America. The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground. After I took out ISIS, I established a credible deterrent. That deterrent is now gone. The Taliban no longer has fear or respect for America, or America’s power. What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America’s Embassy in Kabul. This is complete failure through weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence.

Anything else?

Biden’s attempt to blame Trump came despite the president promising on July 8 that America would not suffer embarrassment in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban is not the south— the North Vietnamese army. They’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy of the United States from Afghanistan,” Biden promised. “It is not at all comparable.”

However, viral images showed Sunday American helicopters evacuating Americans from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as the Taliban closed in on the Afghan capital city.

The fall of Kabul to the Taliban is imminent. The terrorist group has claimed they are negotiating a “peaceful” transfer of power. According to the Associated Press, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also fled the country on Sunday.

