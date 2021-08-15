https://thelibertydaily.com/donald-trump-jr-asks-biden-regime-if-theyre-leaving-something-behind-at-u-s-embassy-in-kabul/

The rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan is no laughing matter. But with such an unmitigated disaster falling squarely on the shoulders of the Biden regime, there are certain aspects of their policies that can only be examined with the understanding that it’s laughable even if it’s not a joke. Case-in-point: The regime’s obsession with imposing “wokeness” onto the Afghanis.

As I posted on Twitter, the U.S. Embassy’s priorities were very different when they weren’t being evacuated a couple of months ago:

The Biden Regime’s priorities in Afghanistan prior to handing the nation to the Taliban… https://t.co/oHOnu2n2gV — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 15, 2021

But the focus of the Biden regime’s foreign policy hasn’t only been LGBTQI issues. They are huge proponents of Critical Race Theory with chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley being an activist for the woke ideology. Donald Trump Jr. wondered if the regime’s obsession with CRT prompted them to leave the new Taliban leadership in Afghanistan some reading materials:

“I wonder if our govt officials in Afghanistan will leave some literature on gender pronouns and CRT behind when they evacuate our embassy so that the Taliban can educate themselves and become a stronger fighting force. Hopefully the Taliban will leave the Pride Flag up?!?”

I wonder if our govt officials in Afghanistan will leave some literature on gender pronouns and CRT behind when they evacuate our embassy so that the Taliban can educate themselves and become a stronger fighting force. Hopefully the Taliban will leave the Pride Flag up?!?🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 16, 2021

The situation in Afghanistan is so bad because the Biden regime’s foreign policy has been absolutely abysmal. They’re “woke,” which is to say their priorities are askew. If Afghanistan teaches us anything, it’s to not ignore the obvious for the sake of the absurd.

