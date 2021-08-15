https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/passports-drivers-licenses

Whenever a fascist leftist (but I repeat myself) runs to the defense of their stab and scan vax pass, they equate it with a driver’s license. This is to make you feel unreasonable and paranoid, in hopes you just get woke then go get poked. Except a vaccine passport and a driver’s license are not the same.

Of course reasonable people know the two are not the same. But we’re not dealing with reasonable people or even people who care to be reasoned with. We’re dealing more with cultists determined to see you branded with the same tattoo. There may in fact be more in common with cultists and enthusiastic pro-c-vaxxers than there are similarities between vax passes and driver’s licenses. But that’s a discussion for another time. You know we’ll be mired in this insanity for at least another 15 days. Too soon?

First, the obvious. Receipt of a driver’s license is proof you know how to drive a car. It’s a license which is based on your ability to operate a motor vehicle and understand the rules of the road. This means it’s a pass based on a learned skill. People acquire a license so they can get themselves from point A to point B on their own usually in their own car. At this point I’d like to note if a person doesn’t have a drivers license and they still want to travel by car, they can get a ride with someone else who has a driver’s license. Be that a friend, a ride share, or public transportation. This is an important distinction.

A vaccine passport is only awarded to people who’ve had an injection. They may have a good reason for having the injection, that’s not the point. The point is, that’s all this pass is. Proof you got injected.

Second, a driver’s license is obtained not only after you’ve proven you’re able to drive, it is also proof you are who you say you are. Anyone who’s obtained one legally knows you have to provide proof of your birth and citizenship. This step typically requires a birth certificate and/or a social security card. It’s for this reason, your driver’s license is proof of your identification, evidence that you are exactly who you say you are. It is required for buying alcohol, to obtain a loan, rent an apartment, and in many states, to vote.

Thirdly, a driver’s license doesn’t require a violation of privacy by forcing you to reveal personal medical information. As I recall, only one physical test is administered in order to get your license: vision. Can you read road signs? No injection is required. Furthermore, your driver’s license lists nothing about the sort of injections you’ve taken including vaccinations, the types of medications you’re on, or even your surgical history.

When proof of identification is required, it’s to prove you are who you say you are. And as we’ve already been over, to prove you are who you say you are simply requires proof of who you are. At no point in the process of proving who you are is it required you inject something into your body. Even if you have a perfectly good reason to inject something into your body. No one else can be you. Only you are you. Your ID is the proof.

Lastly, while a proof of identification is required for important things, it is not required for all things. You do not have to prove who you are when you enter a restaurant, a commercial building, or to cross state lines. You don’t need to show your id when you enter an amusement park, a movie theater, a sporting event. You don’t have to show your ID to get on the bus, take a taxi, or hop a train. In fact, in many cases, you can live your life fairly anonymously because you don’t have to show your ID to go about life.

By the way vaccine passports are discussed, I’m not sure they’d allow for anonymity we’ve come to expect, even in the digital and credit card age. A vaccine passport is the opposite or private, it is the opposite of proving you are you.

A vaccine passport is proof you’ve been injected. You may have a good reason for having the injection. But other people have their own reasons for not getting the injection. To eliminate them from accessing society is a gross violation of everything we’ve built this country upon. Additionally, if we open this door, if we say you have to prove a medical choice to access society, where does it stop? Today it’s a COVID-19 vaccine. What is it next year? Will there come a time you’ll have to prove you exercise regularly and deserve healthcare? Will you have to provide evidence you obey climate change edicts?

Will there come a time you have to prove you’ve never had an abortion? Much of Roe v. Wade is drawn from a supposed “right to privacy” and if you ram through that wall with a vaccine passport, there’s little keeping the building erect. Democrats may run the show now. They won’t always. And yes, this paragraph is meant to scare you supposed “body autonomists” who’ve conveniently abandoned your most sacred creed in the time of COVID. “My body, my choice” has never applied to abortion, since an unborn baby is a separate body living within another. But “my body, my choice” does apply to taking a vaccine. Tread carefully.

A vaccine passport is in no way like a driver’s license. Not in intent, not in results. Claim the similarities all you want. My driver’s license never once came physical affects, nor barred me from living any kind of life.

