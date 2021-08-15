http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NJOxAbpsupo/afghanistan-takeover-by-taliban-worries-governments-in-the-region-europe-that-chaos-will-spread-11629066464

Taliban fighters drove a Humvee through the Kot-e-Sangi neighborhood of Kabul Sunday.

Photo: Victor J. Blue for The Wall Street Journal

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...