Evangelism Report: Despite Susan Saying ‘God Bless You’ Every Time Someone Sneezes, Coworkers Still Haven’t Asked About Her Faith

The Babylon Bee’s new Evangelism Report column is a series where we will be profiling heroes of the faith, brave examples of Christian courage in reaching our communities for Christ.

Today, we’re taking a look at Susan from Toledo, Ohio.

Susan employs an interesting evangelism tactic: she says “God bless you” whenever a coworker sneezes. She does this in hopes that one day, her coworkers will say something like, “Hey, Sue, I noticed that you say ‘God’ in front of ‘bless you’ while other people who work with us just say ‘bless you.’ Is there a reason for that? Care to take a few minutes to share your faith with me and perhaps invite me to church?”

Sadly, it’s tough work. She’s been with Cyberdine, a company that takes online reservations for restaurants, for over twenty-five years, and not a single coworker has asked her about her faith.

“It’s rocky ground around here,” she told us. “I must say ‘God bless you’ several times a week, and no one has asked me to give a reason for the hope that is in me. You’d think they’d be chomping at the bit to ask me about my faith. I wish there were a way I could bring it up, but I don’t want anyone to think I’m a weirdo.”

Susan says she might ditch the tactic soon if it doesn’t prove fruitful and replace it with wearing a tiny cross necklace.

Let’s all join in prayer for Susan!