Taliban militants waving a Taliban flag on the back of a pickup truck drive past a crowded street at Pashtunistan Square area in Jalalabad, Afghanistan in this still image taken from social media video uploaded on August 15, 2021. Social media website/via REUTERS

August 15, 2021

(Reuters) – Taliban fighters entered Kabul on Sunday and an official said President Ashraf Ghani left the Afghan capital for Tajikistan, capping the militants’ lightning push for power.

Here are some facts about NATO’s military involvement in support of the United States:

* On Sept. 12, 2001, NATO allies invoked their mutual defence clause for the first, and so far only time in the Western alliance’s seven-decade history, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States by al Qaeda militants.

* After U.S.-led forces defeated Taliban leaders harbouring al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, the architect of the Sept. 11 attacks, NATO took command of an international coalition in 2003. It aimed to restore peace to Afghanistan and build up Afghan security forces. In 2015, the mission, known as ISAF, was replaced by a training operation, Resolute Support. As of April, it numbered around 10,000 troops from 36 nations.

* The international military coalition has suffered over 3,500 fatalities since 2001, among them around 2,400 Americans, according to U.S. Congress data. More than 20,000 U.S. troops were wounded in action. The website http://www.icasulaties.org puts the total number of fatalities at 3,577. Tens of thousands of Afghan police and soldiers were killed.

* NATO’s troop presence peaked in 2011, with more than 130,000 foreign troops from 51 allied and partner countries in Afghanistan. Since 2003, NATO has trained hundreds of thousands of Afghan troops and police officers, including establishing an Afghan air force.

* Germany deployed the second largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States. In the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, a stronghold of the Taliban, Germany lost more of its troops in combat there than anywhere else in the world since the end of World War Two.

* The United States alone spent more than $140 billion in overall aid for Afghanistan since 2002, according to U.S. Congress data. The Pentagon estimated the cost of U.S. combat operations, including support for the Afghan forces, at more than $820 billion for the same period.

* Afghanistan remains one of the poorest countries in the world. It ranks 169 of 189 countries in the Human Development Index published by the United Nations Development Programme, with an average life expectancy of 64 years and a gross national income per capita of $2,200.

Sources: NATO, U.S. Congressional Research Service, U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), United Nations Development Programme, www.icasualties.org

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Robin Emmott; Editing by Alistair Bell and Daniel Walis)

