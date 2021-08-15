https://www.theepochtimes.com/fauci-suggests-he-doesnt-trust-major-new-covid-19-vaccine-study_3949753.html

White House COVID-19 advisor Anthony Fauci on Sunday downplayed a recent study from a prominent medical research center that deemed the Pfizer vaccine more effective than the Moderna vaccine.

The Mayo Clinic and Cambridge-based biotech company Nfrence, in a study released last week, found that both mRNA COVID-19 vaccines’ effectiveness dropped in the month of July. However, it noted that Moderna’s vaccine effectiveness was 76 percent, as compared with Pfizer’s 42 percent.

“That study … is a pre-print study, it hasn’t been fully peer-reviewed,” Fauci said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday of the recent study’s finding.

Fauci added, “I don’t doubt what they’re seeing, but there are a lot of confounding variables in there, about when one was started, the relative amount of people in that cohort who were Delta versus Alpha,” referring to the two COVID-19 variants. He didn’t elaborate.

“Right now, if we get boosters … it’s clear we want to make sure we get people, if possible, to get the boost from the original vaccine,” added Fauci, who has been the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and has become one of the federal government’s public faces in its messaging about COVID-19. In the interview, Fauci also said he hopes the Food and Drug Administration fully authorizes the vaccines.

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

The Epoch Times has contacted the Mayo Clinic for comment on Fauci’s remarks Sunday.

Mayo Clinic and Nference researchers studied records to determine the vaccines’ efficacy, although the scientists noted that it hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed.

Despite their findings, the researchers touted the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines, saying that they “strongly protect” against COVID-19 and “severe disease.”

“Larger studies with more diverse populations are warranted to guide critical pending public and global health decisions, such as the optimal timing for booster doses and which vaccines should be administered to individuals who have not yet received one dose,” they wrote last week.

When reached for comment, Pfizer told The Epoch Times that it and partner BioNTech are “driven by science to discover the best approaches” to combat the virus. Moderna has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Days ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved booster shots of the two mRNA vaccines for people with compromised immune systems. The decision doesn’t apply to the Johnson & Johnson shot, which uses different technology and requires only one dose.

