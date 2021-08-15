https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/biden-admin-announce-fully-vaccinated-americans-should-get-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration is planning to announce that fully vaccinated Americans should receive booster shots for COVID-19 eight months after their original innoculations, according to multiple reports Monday night.

Federal officials will make the announcement on booster shots soon, the reports said.

The first booster shots will likely go to nursing home residents and healthcare workers, officials said.

The decision came after federal health officials reviewed data showing the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes over time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

