President Joe Biden reportedly “overruled” top United States military commanders when he authorized the full withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

What did Biden do?

The Wall Street Journal reiterated Sunday that in ordering the full withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan, Biden was ignoring the advice of top military commanders, who suggested retaining a nominal force in Afghanistan to help maintain security.

From the WSJ:

In contrast to the numerous Trump policies he reversed, he opted to carry out Mr. Trump’s deal with the Taliban instead of trying to renegotiate it. In so doing, he overruled his top military commanders: Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East; Gen. Austin Scott Miller, who led NATO forces in Afghanistan; and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Citing the risks of removing American forces to Afghan security and the U.S. Embassy, they recommended that the U.S. keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan while stepping up diplomacy to try to cement a peace agreement.

The newspaper first reported the news in April.

According to the WSJ, Biden’s decision was motivated by ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which prompted American intervention in the Middle Eastern country.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also shared the concerns of top military leadership, the Journal reported in April.

What about VP Harris?

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed in April that she was the last person in the meeting room when Biden made the decision to order a full U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Politico reported at the time, “Harris says she had key role in Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal decision.”

“I have seen him over and over again make decisions based exactly on what he believes is right,” Harris said in the CNN interview on which Politico was reporting.

Anything else?

Later on Sunday afternoon, after the Taliban entered the Afghan presidential palace and the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan reportedly evacuated the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, the Pentagon announced the deployment of an additional 1,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan.

“The Pentagon is authorizing the deployment of another U.S. 1,000 troops to Kabul, boosting overall number expected in Afghanistan to about 6,000, two U.S. officials tell me. The additional 1,000 come from an 82nd Airborne Division brigade already deploying in response to crisis,” Dan Lamothe, a Washington Post reporter, said.

