Former Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell has died following a stage IV renal cancer diagnosis. He was 64.

Mitchell left the Republican Party over its questioning of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

In a letter disaffiliating himself from the GOP last year, Mitchell wrote that he believed party leaders were motivated solely by “raw political considerations.” He passed away on Sunday, according to a statement from his family, provided to CNN.

The two-term congressman and former corporate leader was known as a firebrand committed to standing up for his principles.

Following several recent hospital stays, Mitchell was undergoing physical therapy and immunotherapy at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife, six children and six grandchildren.

