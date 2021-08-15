https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/fox-news-dirtbag-chris-wallace-tries-blame-trump-bidens-afghanistan-debacle-video/

In March 2009 Barack Obama reached out to the Taliban terrorist organization for peace talks.

Joe Biden at the time told reporters “only 5% of the Taliban is incorrigible.”

In August 2010 Barack Obama removed the Taliban from the national terror list.

In May 2012 Barack Obama rewarded the Taliban terrorists with their own office in Qatar for peace talks.

Also in May 2012 the Taliban bombed Kabul two hours after Obama announced peace talks with the terrorist group.

In 2012 the Obama administration even paid for the Taliban peace office in Qatar.

In 2013 Barack Obama secretly released five deadly Taliban prisoners from Gitmo in exchange for peace talks.

In 2014 the Taliban officially released a statement on victory in Afghanistan 6 years into the Obama presidency.

On Sunday FOX News host Chris Wallace blamed the Trump Administration for situation in Afghanistan.

This is after years of Obama and Biden appeasing the Taliban, releasing their top operatives from prison and building them an office for peace talks in Qatar.

Mediaite reported:

Fox News’ Chris Wallace pressed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on how much responsibility for the situation lies with the former Trump administration… …Asked what he thinks about Biden blaming him and Trump for the chaos, Pompeo snapped back at the president’s “pathetic blame-shifting,” and he argued that the Taliban’s insurgency didn’t happen while Trump was still in power. “Every president confronts challenges,” he said. “This president confronted a challenge in Afghanistan, he has utterly failed to protect the American people from this challenge.” Wallace kept up the pressure by noting that Pompeo struck an agreement with the Taliban last year to pull U.S. forces out of Afghanistan by May. Wallace also rolled footage of Trump complaining about the U.S’ “ridiculous” continued presence in the region.

This really is something to behold.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace confronted former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his record of legitimizing and emboldening the Taliban https://t.co/A0n8ruQduW — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 15, 2021

