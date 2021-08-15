https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/fully-vaccinated-southwest-airlines-flight-attendant-dies-covid-19/

A fully vaccinated Southwest Airlines flight attendant who religiously wore a face mask, constantly washed his hands and sanitized surfaces died from Covid-19.

36-year-old Maurice “Reggie” Shepperson died on Tuesday after battling Covid for a month.

Southwest Airlines confirmed Shepperson passed away in an email sent to Fox News.

“We are heartbroken over the loss; the Southwest Family is supporting each other, and our Employee’s family, during this difficult time,” the airline’s statement said. “Out of respect for Reggie’s family, we do not have additional details to share.”

USA Today reported:

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant based in Las Vegas died Tuesday from COVID-19, according to his family and co-workers.

Maurice “Reggie” Shepperson, a native New Yorker whose brightly colored pants earned him the nickname Skittles during training in 2014, tested positive for the coronavirus in early July and had been fighting it in a hospital for a month, according to Marcia Hildreth, a Southwest flight attendant who called him her best friend.

He was on a ventilator and died early Tuesday, his mother, Dawn Shepperson, told USA TODAY. A nurse told her it was from COVID-19.

Shepperson, 36, was fully vaccinated, his mother and Hildreth said. He loved to fly and took every precaution, wearing a mask, constantly washing his hands, sanitizing surfaces and wiping everything down in hotel rooms, Hildreth said.