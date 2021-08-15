https://thelibertydaily.com/fully-vaccinated-southwest-airlines-flight-attendant-dies-of-covid-19/

The story of Maurice Reggie Shepperson is not your average “breakthrough case” of Covid-19 that ended in death. Shepperson, a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines, was known for extreme caution, going so far as to sanitize hotel rooms before settling into them. But his story ended in tragedy as he joins the rapidly growing list of “fully vaccinated” Americans dying from Covid-19.

Q13Fox reported on it the very same way nearly every mainstream media outlet reports on such incidents. They spend as much time trying to convince people that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective as they do reporting on the actual example of them being neither effective nor safe. Here’s how they reported it:

Southwest Airlines is mourning the loss of Maurice Reggie Shepperson, a flight attendant who died this week after a battle with COVID-19. “We are heartbroken over the loss; the Southwest Family is supporting each other, and our Employee’s family, during this difficult time. Out of respect for Reggie’s family, we do not have additional details to share,” the airline said in a statement. … The vaccines are highly effective at preventing infections, but breakthrough cases are still possible. And the shots are even more effective at preventing serious illness and death, making Shepperson’s death among the rarest cases. Marcia Hildreth, a close friend and coworker of Shepperson, told USA Today he took every precaution. He wore a mask, washed his hands, sanitized surfaces and wiped down every hotel room he stayed in. But she said he tested positive anyway in early July.

How many deaths per day of fully vaccinated Americans have to happen before mainstream media and government stops calling them “extremely rare?” They are not rare, but the powers-that-be have an agenda to push so the false narrative sticks.

