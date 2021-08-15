https://www.foxnews.com/politics/harvard-professor-says-flag-waving-kristi-noem-unserious-kabul-crisis-is-what-happens-when-us-not-serious

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem‘s decision to wave an American flag in a parade on Saturday explained why the Taliban is winning in Afghanistan, one Harvard professor claimed on Twitter.

Tom Nichols, a professor at the U.S. Naval War College and at the Harvard Extension School who writes for USA Today and The Atlantic, claimed that Noem’s American flag parade was “unserious, self-destructive, faux patriotic.”

Nichols posted a picture of Noem’s parade on Twitter with the caption, “Meanwhile, as Kabul falls.” He deleted the tweet, but then reposted it, explaining his reasoning.

“I deleted this because it was too short. I wanted to make the point even more directly, as I did here. A charlatan like Noem riding through a superspreader event with a flag while Kabul falls is America, 2021: Unserious, self-destructive, faux patriotic,” Nichols claimed.

“How does something like Kabul happen? It happens when you are no longer a serious country – when you cannot even deal with a pandemic and you think this nitwit waving a flag is a great idea. This is not a public that will engage in reasoned debate about the future of Afghanistan,” the professor argued.

Sal LaBarbera, a retired 33-year veteran of the Los Angles Police Department, mocked Nichols’ take.

“Yes the governor of a state can take care of foreign affairs,” Labarbera tweeted, sarcastically. “Our president is asleep our southern border is wide open. Great observation Tom.”

Andrew Follett, a senior analyst at the conservative organization Club for Growth, responded to Nichols by noting that President Biden went on vacation this weekend.

“Joe Biden is literally on vacation right now you know…” Follett tweeted.

The United States is struggling with an increase in cases of COVID-19 due to the spread of the delta variant.

Nichols did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment by press time.

