http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/64AkgMypZjg/homeland-security-considers-outside-firms-to-analyze-social-media-after-jan-6-failure-11629025200

Plans under discussion at the Department of Homeland Security would involve sifting through online narratives for potential signs of domestic or foreign threats.

Photo: Susan Walsh/Associated Press

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...