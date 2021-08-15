https://amgreatness.com/2021/08/12/eleven-senate-democrats-vote-against-covid-tests-for-illegal-immigrants-at-the-southern-border/

Eleven Senate Democrats on Thursday voted against a modest and commonsense amendment to the Senate Budget Resolution that requires illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border to be tested for COVID-19 before they are transported into the country.

The amendment, introduced by Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), a physician, establishes “a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to protecting migrants and local communities against COVID-19.” Under the provision, migrants will be quarantined and not transported from the border until they tested negative.

This minor impediment to the Regime’s goal of fundamentally transforming the nation through mass immigration was supported by Majority Whip Dick Durbin, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The majority leaders urged the eleven radical Dems to switch their votes to be in favor of the amendment “to create the illusion of a united front on the issue of public health at our southern border within the Democrat Party,” according to Marshall in a statement Thursday.

In the end, the amendment passed with a final vote of 88-11.

The eleven far-left Democrats who voted against the amendment are Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.), Martin Heinrich (N.M.), Maisie Hirono (Hawaii), Ben Ray Lujan (N.M.), Ed Markey (Mass.), Bob Menendez (N.J.), Chris Murphy (Conn.), John Ossoff (Ga.), Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Tina Smith (Minn.), Liz Warren (Mass.).

Their shocking vote against the commonsense measure comes amid reports of alarming numbers of COVID positive illegal immigrants crossing the border from all over the world.

As American Greatness reported earlier this month, the Biden government has released over 7,000 COVID positive migrants into the city of McAllen, Texas since mid February of 2021—including over 1,500 infected migrants in just one week. City officials said the federal government was releasing “an alarming number of immigrants” into McAllen, and the feds weren’t testing them for COVID.

A stunning forty percent of the migrants being bused around the state have tested positive for the virus, according to reports.

The city of Laredo, Texas reportedly refused to take the illegal aliens in after discovering the alarming level of infection among them, according to local government officials.

“That was very high,” Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said in an interview, referring to the infection rate among migrants dropped off by the Border Patrol last week. Laredo health authority, Dr. Victor Trevino, confirmed the numbers.

In his statement, Sen. Marshal pointed out the hypocrisy of forcing coronavirus vaccines and masks on Americans while encouraging COVID-positive illegals to flood the southern border.

“This Administration’s policies of an open border and mass amnesty have created a humanitarian crisis, a national security crisis, and health crisis. At a time when politicians and bureaucrats are reinstating mask mandates and forcing vaccines on many Americans, their hypocrisy is on full display at the southern border where they are encouraging illegal migrants to enter our country unchecked for COVID,” said Senator Marshall.

“Enough is enough. The passage of this amendment proves that Republicans and Democrats must stand together and follow through to hold the Biden Administration accountable and ensure illegal migrants are not able to be scattered into the interior of this nation without testing negative for COVID.”

