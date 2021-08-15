https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/chicago-5-are-dead-and-47-shot-after-weekend-violence?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

At least five people were killed and 42 others injured by gunfire in Chicago this past weekend. Nine teenagers and two children were among the victims.

According to the Chicago police, a 7-year-old girl was killed and her 6-year-old sister injured Sunday afternoon on the city’s Northwest side. The children had been sitting in a parked vehicle when someone opened fire.

The first killing of the weekend occurred before the sun had set Friday when an 18-year-old man was shot in the middle of the street by a driver in a passing vehicle.

In addition to the shootings, an officer was involved in a hit-and-run on Friday night when a black Chevy Impala dragged an officer between the vehicle and a viaduct in the Englewood neighborhood of the city. The incident took place just a few miles away from where Officer Ella French was killed last weekend.

According to updated reports, 13 people were killed and 73 injured the previous weekend.

