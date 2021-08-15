https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/worst-press-conference-us-history-joe-biden-july-said-afghanistan-no-vietnam/

What a horrible leader and incompetent and senile old man.

On July 8, 2021, Joe Biden held what will go down as the most devastating press conference in US history.

During the event Biden said that it was not inevitable that the Taliban would take over Afghanistan. When asked about his own intelligence community which said that the Afghan government would likely collapse, Biden claimed that that was not true.

Biden claimed that there was no comparison with Vietnam. Today Biden is proven either a liar or a fool.

This may become the most infamous — and devastating — press conference ever held by an American President. pic.twitter.com/j4kKwyPDVm — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 15, 2021

Joe Biden had no clue in July and because of this Afghanistan is in shambles.

