An investigation into the death of Pfc. Mikel Rubino of the 82nd Airborne Division is underway after he was found unresponsive in the barracks at Fort Bragg on Friday.

Rubino, 29, of Oroville, California, was already deceased when emergency medical services arrived.

“The loss of Mikel to his family, friends and fellow Paratroopers is a tragedy,” said Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team. “We mourn Mikel’s passing alongside his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time.”

Rubino served as an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, FOX 8 reports. He enlisted in the Army in 2020 and arrived at Fort Bragg in 2021.

Earlier in the day, it was announce that 1,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne were being deployed straight to Kabul.

NEW Battalion from 82nd Airborne (1,000 soldiers) is being redirected to go straight to Kabul instead of Kuwait according to a Defense official — luis martinez (@LMartinezABC) August 14, 2021

Rubino is survived by his wife, daughter and mother.

While in the Army, Rubino was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

