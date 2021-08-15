http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jPSqwN2aD6o/

President Joe Biden will remain hidden at his presidential retreat at Camp David through Monday, according to the White House, as the Taliban swiftly seized control of Afghanistan.

The president’s daily guidance for Monday indicated Biden would remain at Camp David for at least one more day, with no public events scheduled.

But a senior administration official indicated to reporters Sunday evening that Biden might address the country “in the next few days,” according to reports.

It remains unclear whether Biden will speak from Camp David or return to the White House to deliver his speech, the reports noted. He was previously scheduled to remain at Camp David until Wednesday.

Biden has not spoken publicly on Afghanistan since Tuesday after expressing optimism that the leaders of the Afghan government would rally to defend their country.

“I think they’re beginning to realize they’ve got to come together politically at the top,” he said, referring to the leaders of Afghanistan.

Biden told reporters Tuesday he did not regret his decisions on Afghanistan, leaving the following day for the rest of his August vacation in Delaware before he shifted his vacation to Camp David on Friday.

From Camp David, Biden has monitored the crisis as the White House released photographs of the president speaking to aides remotely on social media.

On Saturday, the White House released a 600-word statement from Biden defending his decision to leave Afghanistan and blaming former President Donald Trump for empowering the Taliban.

On Sunday, the White House sent Secretary of State Tony Blinken to speak about the crisis on the Sunday cable and network news shows.

But Biden has remained off-camera as images and footage of the Taliban entering Kabul flooded onto various forms of media.

