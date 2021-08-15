https://thehill.com/homenews/house/567916-liz-cheney-knocks-trump-biden-calamity-unfolding-in-afghanistan

Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneySunday shows preview: Taliban close in on Afghanistan; Kathy Hochul to become first female governor in NY Trump meeting former Cheney ally about primary challenge: report Wyoming GOP leaders say they no longer recognize Cheney as party member MORE (R-Wyo.) is blasting both the Trump and Biden administrations as a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan’s central government appears to be imminent.

“The Trump/Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is ending with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies,” Cheney tweeted on Saturday.

The Trump/Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is ending with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies. https://t.co/PQ1i5W6zZt — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 14, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, it was reported that the Taliban had entered Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, with negotiators reportedly going to the presidential palace to discuss a peaceful transfer of power.

One day earlier, President Biden Joe BidenTom Cotton calls on Biden to ‘destroy every Taliban fighter’ near Kabul Trump slams Biden for not ‘following the plan’ he left on Afghanistan Pelosi ‘deeply concerned’ for women amid Taliban gains in Afghanistan MORE defended his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from the country, arguing that spending more time in Afghanistan after more than 20 years would not have made a difference.

“This isn’t ‘ending endless wars.’ This is American surrender, empowering our enemies, and ensuring our children and grandchildren will have to fight this war, at much higher cost,” Cheney wrote in a subsequent tweet on Sunday, appearing to shoot back at Biden’s argument for ending the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t “ending endless wars.” This is American surrender, empowering our enemies, and ensuring our children and grandchildren will have to fight this war, at much higher cost. https://t.co/USZ3Npn2mI — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 15, 2021

The top Republican in the Senate, Minority leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTom Cotton calls on Biden to ‘destroy every Taliban fighter’ near Kabul Biden holds video conference with security team to discuss Afghanistan drawdown Taliban capture Afghan government’s last northern stronghold MORE (Ky.), on Saturday urged the Biden administration to intervene to prevent the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan.

“It is not too late to prevent the Taliban from overrunning Kabul. The Administration should move quickly to hammer Taliban advances with air strikes, provide critical support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) defending the capital, and prevent the seemingly imminent fall of the city,” McConnell said in a statement.

“If they fail to do so, the security threat to the United States will assuredly grow and the humanitarian cost to innocent Afghans will be catastrophic,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

