https://conservativeplaybook.com/2021/08/15/mandatory-covid-vaccines-at-tyson-foods-leads-to-walkout-amid-food-supply-crisis/

The Marxists behind the regime and the deep state were working their ‘magic’ to turn our country into a socialist gulag with them in charge little by little, like the proverbial frog in the frying pan.

Now, with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re engaged in a full sprint toward tyranny.

We’ve gone from “two weeks to slow the spread” of the virus to mandatory vaccines, but they’re not being imposed by the federal government, they’re being implemented by private companies and corporations as a ‘favor’ to the regime in exchange for not being further regulated — and without any ‘injury’ to the Constitution, supposedly.

But there is mounting resistance, and it is coming at a time when we’re at a crossroads in terms of whether or not our country will survive and the world will remain intact.

The latest battleground in America is at a Tyson Foods plant in Newberg, Tenn., where some employees have walked off the job in protest of being forced to get a vaccine we are discovering doesn’t really protect people from getting or spreading COVID, as evidenced by the rising ‘delta’ variant.

KFVS-12 has more detail:

Tyson Foods, one of the country’s largest poultry processors, is mandating all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

It’s a company decision that’s not sitting well with some workers at one of Tyson’s rural Mid-South facilities.

A group of Tyson employees has been protesting outside the Tyson foods plant in Newbern, Tennessee all day Wednesday. These employees say they’re risking their jobs to fight against the company’s recent decision to require a COVID-19 vaccine for all of their employees.

About a dozen of the plant’s 650 employees have walked out, and while that doesn’t seem like many, consider that even small acts of defiance can lead to bigger ones; it just takes one spark.

“Nobody wants to be pressured to do anything, especially to their own body, that they don’t want to do,” local business owner Jill Blessing told the outlet.

The company has mandated, though, that all 120,000 of its employees get vaccinated by Nov. 1 or, presumably, they’ll lose their jobs or be subjected to frequent uncomfortable COVID testing. Either way, that action is also likely to lead to far more people quitting and finding jobs were owners or companies aren’t behaving like vaccine Nazis and requiring their workers to get a jab of an ineffective vaccine.

This is also coming at a time when the country’s food supply chain is severely stretched.

Natural News reported that grocers are getting ready for this inevitability, in fact:

Frozen meat, sugar and other staple items are reportedly being piled away in order to have enough on hand to stock grocery shelves in the event that they become scarcer, and thus more expensive.

Grocery sales in the U.S. for the week that ended on June 19 were up about 15 percent compared to two years earlier, and 0.5 percent from one year earlier, according to Jefferies and NielsenIQ data.

But in fact, the effect has been just the opposite.

“Thanks to the egregiously tyrannical Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions imposed by the government all last year, supply chains are still a mess. This, combined with increased transportation costs, labor pressure and ingredient constraints, is only making the problem worse,” Natural News reported.

And it’s not likely to get better anytime soon, thanks to the endless waves of COVID ‘variants,’ which are again leading to lockdowns and other mandates that will no doubt suppress employment again and make worse the already tenuous global and domestic supply chain.

If you haven’t started prepping by now, as in stockpiling storable food and water, you barely have enough time left to start. Don’t waste a moment.

Sources include:

Image via Natural News. Article cross-posted from Natural News.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

