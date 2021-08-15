https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/15/mayo-demon-laurence-tribe-under-fire-for-calling-obamas-birthday-party-utterly-disgusting-pathetically-shallow-and-frankly-nauseating/

Law professor and “longtime friend” to former President Barack Obama said his big birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard was “utterly disgusting, pathetically shallow, and frankly nauseating”:

LOL! *Someone* didn’t get an invite, that’s for sure:

And more people should speak out:

Or maybe Tribe is a racist?

“Mayo demon”? HAHAHAHAHA!

