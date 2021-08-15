https://creativedestructionmedia.com/analysis/2021/08/15/migrants-minorities-fleeing-high-tax-blue-states-for-high-opportunity-red-country/

Image by Dwight Burdette

Data from the 2020 census confirms a population shift that reflects “the decade’s broad population shifts: slow growth in the Northeast and Midwest, and gains in the South and some Western states.”

The last decade’s interstate migration shift also indicated that states with higher taxes and less opportunities for job growth lost residents to lower tax states with more job opportunities.

Population losses or small gains were widespread in the Northeast and Midwest, the 2020 census found, with Florida and Texas receiving the most interstate migrants, gaining 2.4 million and 2 million more people, respectively…

