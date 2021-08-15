https://www.oann.com/mlb-roundup-tyler-gilbert-throws-no-hitter-in-first-mlb-start/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mlb-roundup-tyler-gilbert-throws-no-hitter-in-first-mlb-start



Aug 14, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tyler Gilbert (49) celebrates with Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Drew Ellis (27) and Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Daulton Varsho (12) and Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed (13) after throwing a no hitter against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

August 15, 2021

Left-hander Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first major league start to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-0 win against the visiting San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Gilbert (1-1) is the fourth major-leaguer to throw a no-hitter in his first major-league start, and first since Bobo Holloman of the St. Louis Browns against the Philadelphia Athletics on May 6, 1953.

He’s also the eighth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the majors this season, tying the MLB record set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

Gilbert, whom the Diamondbacks selected in the minor league Rule 5 draft following last season, made his big league debut on Aug. 3 and had not allowed a run in his previous 3 2/3 innings over three appearances out of the bullpen.

Gilbert struck out five and walked three.

Pirates 14, Brewers 4 (Game 1)

Kevin Newman doubled four times and Bryan Reynolds homered and drove in four runs as Pittsburgh snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over visiting Milwaukee.

Jacob Stallings added a two-run single for the Pirates, who erased an early three-run deficit and broke things open with a six-run fifth inning. Four players — Hoy Park, John Nogowski, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Wilmer Difo — each had an RBI single for Pittsburgh.

Pirates starter Bryse Wilson pitched four innings, allowing four runs and seven hits. Chasen Shreve (1-0) picked up the win after striking out three batters in a scoreless fifth inning.

Brewers 6, Pirates 0 (Game 2)

Rowdy Tellez and Avisail Garcia homered, and four Milwaukee pitchers combined for a four-hitter in beating host Pittsburgh to split their doubleheader.

Rookie left-hander Aaron Ashby, making his third and best major league start, pitched four three-hit innings, with four strikeouts and no walks. Brad Boxberger (5-3), Devin Williams and Hunter Strickland each pitched an inning.

Jace Peterson added an RBI single and walked and scored for the Brewers, who have won five of six. Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (3-10) pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and nine hits, with three strikeouts and one walk.

Rockies 4, Giants 1

Left-hander Kyle Freeland ran his career record to 7-3 against San Francisco and C.J. Cron smacked a home run as visiting Colorado snapped a four-game overall losing streak.

Freeland (4-6) went six innings, allowing one run on five hits, and Daniel Bard worked a scoreless ninth inning for his 19th save. Ryan McMahon and Cron drove in two runs apiece for the Rockies, and Trevor Story had a pair of doubles.

Dominic Leone (2-2), the third of five Giants pitchers, gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning as the Rockies broke a 1-1 tie to take a 3-1 lead in the sixth.

Astros 8, Angels 2

Jake Meyers hit his first two major league home runs to propel Houston past Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif., making moot Angels DH Shohei Ohtani’s best-in-the-majors 39th homer.

Playing in just his seventh game, Meyers swatted his first career homer to get the Astros on the scoreboard in the third inning, then unloaded with a grand slam in the sixth that broke open a close game.

Astros DH Yordan Alvarez had two doubles, a single and two RBIs. Houston starter Luis Garcia (9-6) pitched five innings, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five. Angels starter Jaime Barria (2-1) lasted just three innings and gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one.

Athletics 8, Rangers 3

Matt Chapman hit a pair of solo home runs, and Oakland tallied four times in the seventh to beat Texas in Arlington, Texas.

The two teams will play for the series win Sunday after Texas took the opener on Friday night. Texas has lost 21 of 27 games since the All-Star break, while Oakland has won 12 of its past 15.

Matt Olson homered and drove in two runs, and Mitch Moreland and Mitch Moreland and Seth Brown also went deep. Nathaniel Lowe had two hits and drove in two runs for Texas. Reliever Andrew Chafin (1-2) picked up the win, while Rangers starter Jordan Lyles (5-10) took the loss, having allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings.

Mariners 9, Blue Jays 3

Luis Torrens doubled, homered and drove in five runs as host Seattle won its fourth straight game, defeating Toronto.

Ty France and Jarred Kelenic also went deep for the Mariners, and right-hander Keynan Middleton (1-2) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the victory.

Teoscar Hernandez had three hits, including a double and home run, and two RBIs for the Blue Jays, who lost their third in a row. Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (11-6) was charged with four runs on three hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Phillies 6, Reds 1

Matt Moore pitched six hitless innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as Philadelphia posted a win over visiting Cincinnati.

Moore (2-3) allowed just two baserunners and had a season-high eight strikeouts. Philadelphia lost its bid for its 14th no-hitter in team history when Tyler Stephenson opened the eighth with a homer.

Naquin and Kyle Farmer got the other hits for Cincinnati. Luis Castillo (6-12) allowed three runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Red Sox 16, Orioles 2

Chris Sale struck out eight and allowed two runs over five innings in his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery, and Boston routed visiting Baltimore.

Sale (1-0) allowed six hits and walked none in his first big league start since Aug. 13, 2019, at Cleveland. The seven-time All-Star left-hander missed all of 2020 and the first half of this season while working his way back from a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, Bobby Dalbec homered twice for three RBIs and J.D Martinez had a three-run shot for Boston. Hunter Renfroe added a solo blast and Xander Bogaerts was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in his 1,000th career start at shortstop for the Red Sox.

Twins 12, Rays 0

Kenta Maeda allowed just three singles while pitching six shutout innings and Minnesota smashed four home runs and had 16 hits while cruising to a victory over Tampa Bay in Minneapolis.

Brent Rooker homered and doubled and Luis Arraez, Max Kepler and Ryan Jeffers also homered for Minnesota, which jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first three innings. Arraez finished 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs and Rooker, Mitch Garver, Miguel Sano, Rob Refsnyder and Andrelton Simmons each had two hits for the Twins.

Michael Wacha (2-4) took the loss, allowing seven runs on 11 hits over five innings.

Cardinals 9, Royals 4

Jon Lester made a triumphant return to Kauffman Stadium as St. Louis defeated host Kansas City in the middle game of a three-game series. Lester allowed one run on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Lester (4-6) is now 10-3 against the Royals with a 2.18 ERA, the third-best ERA in MLB history against one team among pitchers with at least 85 innings pitched.

Brad Keller (7-12) took the loss. He allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out eight.

Braves 12, Nationals 2

Dansby Swanson homered twice and had six RBIs as surging Atlanta won in Washington for its season-high sixth straight road victory.

Ozzie Albies, who had an RBI triple in the third inning and was a double shy of the cycle, clubbed a two-run homer during a four-run fifth, when Swanson drove home two with a single. Swanson’s three-run homer in the seventh broke things open for the Braves, who won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Atlanta’s Max Fried (10-7) allowed two runs — one earned — with five hits and struck out seven without a walk over six innings. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (6-12) allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Marlins 5, Cubs 4

Magneuris Sierra hit a go-ahead single in the bottom of the eighth inning and Brian Anderson drove in four runs, leading host Miami past slumping Chicago.

The Cubs have lost 10 straight games, the longest active losing streak in the National League.

This loss can be pinned on Cubs shortstop Sergio Alcantara, whose three errors led to both of Miami’s rallies. Because of Alcantara’s miscues, all five of Miami’s runs were unearned.

Tigers 6, Indians 4

Eric Haase hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth and host Detroit defeated Cleveland.

Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer and scored two runs for Detroit. Michael Fulmer (5-4) pitched an inning of scoreless relief to collect the win. Gregory Soto recorded the last three outs for his 15th save. Miguel Cabrera, who was looking for his 500th career homer, reached base three times on a single, hit by pitch and walk.

Jose Ramirez had two extra-base hits, scored a run and knocked in a run for Cleveland. Losing pitcher Bryan Shaw (5-6) allowed two runs on three hits in one-third of an inning.

Yankees 7, White Sox 5 (10 innings)

Aaron Judge went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs, Joey Gallo had two homers and three RBIs, and New York held on for a win in 10 innings over host Chicago.

DJ LeMahieu doubled and scored for New York, which won for the eighth time in 11 games. The Yankees bounced back from a ninth-inning loss in the “Field of Dreams” game two days earlier in Dyersville, Iowa.

Luis Robert and Jose Abreu homered in a losing effort for Chicago. Eloy Jimenez finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the White Sox, who have dropped three of their past four contests.

Dodgers 2, Mets 1 (10 innings)

Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking double with one out in the 10th inning after Will Smith homered to end a no-hit bid by Taijuan Walker in the seventh as Los Angeles beat host New York.

Bellinger gave the Dodgers their second straight extra-inning win when he roped a 2-1 fastball off Yennsy Diaz (0-2) down the right field line. The ball caromed off a side wall in foul territory, and designated runner Corey Seager easily scored before right fielder Michael Conforto could retrieve the ball.

In danger of being no-hit for the second time this season, the Dodgers ended Walker’s attempt at the second no-hitter in Mets history in the seventh. Smith hammered an 0-1 slider into the first row of the second deck beyond the left-center field fence to tie the game at 1-all with one out.

–Field Level Media

