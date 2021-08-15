https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/msms-genius-brainwashing-patriotic-pro-vet-pro-military-pro-americans-to-hate-trump



Once upon a time, well actually it was last night, Michael said something to the effect, “ Once upon a time, well actually it was last night, Michael said something to the effect, “ You’ve worked hard enough this week . Let’s go to the American Legion for supper. I hear they’re serving walleye.” They could’ve been serving shit-on-a-shingle and I’d be there with bells on! Any meal I don’t have to cook is my favorite meal. (Can I get an “Amen,” Ladies!?) Now, when you enter an American Legion, you kinda assume that everone there is…duh! Pro-military, Pro-veterans, Pro-America. There are American flags e-v-e-r-y-w-h-e-r-e and not one damn mask in sight. It’s one of the places Michael can roll into proudly wearing his new T-shirt and no one’s going to be offended. It says, “ALL LIVES MATTER…Except terrorists, rapists, child molesters, cop killers & anyone who hates America. Fuck those guys.” (He wore it the county fair the other week and you should’ve seen the constipated expression on the guy who was wearing a “BLM” t-shirt. Priceless!!! If he’d tried anything he would’ve had the shock of his life: the guy in the wheelchair knows taekwondo! LOL) Anyways, the American Legion was the last place I expected to meet a Trump hater yet it happened. To be honest, I’ve been watching a little too much Jeff Dunham recently so when the guy said, “I hate Trump” my first thought was Walter’s famous line, “300 million sperm. That’s the one that got through.” That ain’t right! Don’t laugh at that!



Despite disagreeing passionately about politics, our conversation with "Tom" was cordial and I got the opportunity to study a man who obviously loved America…and hated Trump. A man who supported our veterans (or at least really liked walleye)…and hated Trump. A man who was interested in American history …and hated Trump. He never gave a cogent reason either. Just kept repeating, "I hate the man."

Point-Blank



Despite the flippancy of this blog, the truth is I dislike conversation in general and loath conflict in particular which is why I’ve turned down multiple invitations (and bribes!) to do interviews. The slightest friction with another person brings me out in hives. When you’re raised by a man who suffers from Alex Jonesesque blackout rages, you don’t exactly learn suave conflict management skills at your father’s knee. You learn to agree, agree and oh yes! Agree! The only time I stood up for my beliefs against him, he punched me in the face…then gaslighted me. So getting into a political discussion with a total stranger last night was the last thing I wanted. C’mon! We all know the two topics to avoid in conversation are politics and religion because, bless our hearts, we’re all so passionate about both. So in retrospect it was pretty damn rude of Tom to ask point-blank if I supported Trump. Now they say AI can compute data pretty damn fast. Well, AI had nothing on me last night! On the one hand, our county had been plastered with pro-Trump yard signs in 2020 so there was a 98% chance Tom supported President Trump too. On the other hand, the tenor of his question was accusatory and suspicious. But on the other hand, if I wasn’t honest I’d hate myself forever. So I responded, “Oh ab-so-lutely!” in the same style you’d say, “Wellllll duh!” And that’s when he said-what-he-said. But he never gave a cogent reason why.

We’d Hate Him Too If…





…if we believed one word the Mainstream Media says. Look at it from Tom's perspective. He doesn't have a computer. (It's a choice.) All he has is radio and television. (Another choice.) So his channels of "information" are limited to CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX…not news at all. Pure propaganda. It's all a choice. Because of his choices, all he hears is Trump is a rapist. Trump is a racist. Trump cheats on his taxes. Trump colluded with Russia. Trump is a misogynyst. Trump dissed the military. Trump's always on the defensive (i.e. obviously guilty.) Trump's a narcissist, Trump's bitter, Trump's seething, Trump's enraged, Trump's deranged, Trump can't accept losing, blah, blah, blah. Trump this, Trump that, Trump the other "backed up" with selectively edited sound bytes. He doesn't know the other side of the story. He may not even know there is another side to the story. He's never read any of President Trump's books. He's never had access to watching a Trump rally from beginning to end, and even if he did, the MSM has cauterized him against believing a word of it. If you and I only allowed ourselves access to the information Tom has, yeah, we might hate Trump the man too. Because that's who Tom hates: Trump the man. Tom just kept repeating it last night but he never gave any intellectual reaons. He can't think beyond the propaganda about the man. It's Trump's personality and what he thinks he knows about President Trump's character that Tom hates. How shallow!(And he never said one pro-Fake Biden word either!) So, fist-bump, Mainstream Media. You did your vile job well. You took a God-fearing, America-loving, military-supporting Minnesota Nice Patriot with a taste for walleye and twisted his mind into hating the most God-fearing, America-loving, military-supporting President we've ever had. Nice work, jackasses! Yet, despite your propaganda, Trump still won the blue State of Minnesota without Tom's vote…until our votes were manipulated by your handy-dandy little predictable algorithm. Oh yes, you were caught red-handed because you're just too damn lazy to make it unpredictable. Dumbasses!



As we finished our coleslaw and baked puh-tay-tuhs (yes, that's how Scandihoovians say it) last night, all I could think was that great quote by actor William Powell in the 1947 movie Life With Father when he explodes, "Why did God make so many dumb fools and Democrats?!" That ain't right. Don't laugh at that.



Despite my terror of conflict, it was a blessing to sit down and have a polite conversation with a bona fide Trump-hater. I almost typed "intelligent conversation" except it wasn't. The lack of reasons to support his hatred were fascinating by their absence. It allowed me to get a glimpse "behind his eyes" into how he thought (or didn't) and realize the power of the MSM's propaganda and disinformation. The power to make proud Americans, just like you and me, hate the most pro-America president in history. The mind reels! All I can think is I wouldn't want to be in the MSM's shoes come Judgment Day. In the words of Helene Hanff, "They'll burn for it, mark my words." But the walleye was delicious!

