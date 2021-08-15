https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/15/nbc-news-republicans-have-seized-on-the-optical-comparison-of-kabul-and-saigon/

NBC News’s Monica Alba said tonight that Republicans “have seized on” the “optical comparison” between images from the fall of Kabul today to similar images from Saigon, Vietnam in 1975:

Well, for starters, duh:

But, more importantly, IT’S NOT JUST REPUBLICANS.

Robert Reich:

The Washington Post:

CNN’s Jim Sciutto (who served as chief of staff and senior advisor to the U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke during the Obama administration):

And, quite possibly, the least Republican person on the planet — Michael Moore:

Oh, and President Biden was around for the fall of Saigon so he knows EXACTLY how similar they are:

