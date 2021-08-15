https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/15/nbc-news-republicans-have-seized-on-the-optical-comparison-of-kabul-and-saigon/

NBC News’s Monica Alba said tonight that Republicans “have seized on” the “optical comparison” between images from the fall of Kabul today to similar images from Saigon, Vietnam in 1975:

NBC Nightly News whined that Republicans “have seized on” the “optical comparison” between Biden’s disaster in Kabul and the Saigon airlift. pic.twitter.com/6J30EqMfHh — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 15, 2021

Well, for starters, duh:

PHOTO 1: US diplomat evacuate US from embassy via helicopter as the #Taliban enter #Kabul from all sides. #Afghanistan (2021) PHOTO 2: US diplomat evacuate US from embassy via helicopter as the PAVN & Viet Cong capture of Saigon, Vietnam (1975) pic.twitter.com/YamWmzjOay — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) August 15, 2021

But, more importantly, IT’S NOT JUST REPUBLICANS.

Robert Reich:

Anyone else notice that Kabul is starting to resemble Saigon in April 1975? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 13, 2021

The Washington Post:

The fall of Saigon: As Taliban enter Kabul, the Vietnam War’s final days remembered https://t.co/F7HQru89Ft — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 15, 2021

CNN’s Jim Sciutto (who served as chief of staff and senior advisor to the U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke during the Obama administration):

The Saigon moment has come. https://t.co/sGfQhKPRv5 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 15, 2021

And, quite possibly, the least Republican person on the planet — Michael Moore:

Kabul, Saigon.

The fall, once again.

America loses another war.

Our longest war.

“We’re #1!!”

We spent over $2 trillion.

We sacrificed over 2,300 American lives to invade a country where Bin Laden was never, nowhere, to be found. Bush said he had no interest in capturing him pic.twitter.com/660B2WgR94 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 15, 2021

Oh, and President Biden was around for the fall of Saigon so he knows EXACTLY how similar they are:

During the 1975 Fall of Saigon, Joe Biden had already been a Senator for 2 years pic.twitter.com/IHpB1aQg0V — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 15, 2021

